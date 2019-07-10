Group tries again on petition for gun sale background checks

A gun safety group hoping to change Ohio law to require background checks on virtually all guns sales is trying again to clear an initial hurdle and get its petition summary approved.

The proposal from Ohioans for Gun Safety would close a loophole allowing sales without background checks at gun shows and between private individuals.

The group says it submitted a revised summary of its petition with more than 1,700 signatures on Tuesday.

The attorney general had rejected the first summary language for the petition, saying it inaccurately suggested the proposal would apply to all firearm sales and omitted certain exceptions in the proposal.

Should the petition advance, it would first ask Ohio lawmakers to enact universal background checks. If lawmakers decline, the petition could be presented directly to voters.