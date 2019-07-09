Maine won’t allow feds broad access to driver license photos

Maine's secretary of state says his agency isn't going to let federal agents have open-ended access to a new identification database.

Effective this month, Maine residents are now able to buy a driver's license or identification card that's compliant with Real ID. Congress passed the federal Real ID law after the 2001 terrorist attacks to strengthen rules for government-sanctioned identification.

The Portland Press Herald reports Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the Pine Tree State will not join other states that allow federal law enforcement agencies to conduct broad facial recognition searches as part of investigations. Such agencies would instead need approval from Dunlap's enforcement division.

Dunlap says his office will work with law enforcement, but it's not going to "let them go on a fishing expedition."