Waders warned after series of painful jellyfish stings

State officials are telling visitors to a Rhode Island pond to watch out for jellyfish.

The Department of Health says five people have been treated in emergency rooms after being stung by jellyfish at Potter Pond in South Kingston.

Experts say the type of creature involved, known as clinging jellyfish, are small — about the size of a dime — but pack a powerful sting. Symptoms can range from mild discomfort to severe pain, and occasionally even respiratory or neurological problems.

People wading in the pond are advised to wear protective clothing and take other precautions.

Officials say clinging jellyfish typically attach themselves to underwater aquatic vegetation and algae and have been found in other ponds and estuaries. They are not typically found on ocean beaches.