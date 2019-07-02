Air Force veteran to run in Ohio GOP-held US House seat

An Air Force veteran and daughter of immigrants says she's running for Congress in the Ohio district held by veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot (SHAH'-but).

Democrat Nikki Foster announced her campaign Monday for the 1st House district in southwest Ohio. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports at least one more Democrat is expected to seek the party's 2020 nomination.

Foster resides in Warren County, a Republican stronghold that was added to Chabot's Cincinnati-based district after the 2010 census. Gerrymander critics had won a federal court ruling to redraw the state's congressional map for 2020, but the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last week against intervening in such cases will leave Chabot's district intact.

Chabot won his 12th term last year and has been crisscrossing his district in recent months for town hall meetings.