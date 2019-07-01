Family of man accused of killing officer issues apology

Study says St. Louis is the least-safe city in U.S. A WalletHub study found St. Louis the least-safe city out of a list of 182 locations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A WalletHub study found St. Louis the least-safe city out of a list of 182 locations.

The family of a man charged in the shooting death of a Missouri police officer has apologized to the officer’s family.

In a statement, relatives of 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks offered their “deepest sympathy” to the family of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf. Meeks is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder and three other felonies.

His father, Bonette Meeks Sr., told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the family is “devastated” and wishes it could “take back that day.” The 40-year-old officer was fatally shot June 23 while answering a call about a bad check at a market in the St. Louis County town of Wellston.

Langsdorf’s funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.