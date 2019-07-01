Driver crashes stolen vehicle near Sturgis following pursuit

A driver accused of leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash near Sturgis is facing multiple charges.

The pursuit started in Rapid City Saturday after police spotted the stolen vehicle and ended after officers set up road spikes that caused the driver to crash into a ravine.

KOTA-TV reports multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit, including the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Meade County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service.

Authorities say the driver is facing charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, alluding law enforcement, driving without a license and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.