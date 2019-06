O’Rourke to visit Mexico, meet turned away US asylum-seekers

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke poses for a photo with supporters following a campaign rally, Friday, June 28, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Nick Wagner

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is heading to Mexico to meet with immigrants seeking U.S. asylum but "turned away."

In his first international trip as a White House hopeful, the former congressman will visit Ciudad Juarez, across the Rio Grande from his native El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to view what he calls "the desperate circumstances" some are fleeing.

O'Rourke says he'll also see the conditions they endure while waiting because of the Trump administration's "Remain in Mexico" program, which he calls "unlawful."

Additionally, O'Rourke plans a rally Sunday outside the Border Patrol facility in nearby Clint, Texas, where immigrant children have reported being denied access to such basics as soap and toothbrushes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He previously visited centers holding immigrant children in Florida and Houston.