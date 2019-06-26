Trump said he’d be busy traveling during the debate. He found time to tweet, though.

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 24, 2019. AP

For a moment, it seemed as if President Donald Trump wasn’t going to do what the nation, arguably, expected him to do during the debate — tweet.

An hour before the first Democratic debate began in Miami, the president told his Twitter followers to look at other accounts for quick responses and fact checks during the debate.

He said this was because he would be on Air Force One heading to the G20 Summit in Japan to “save the Free World!”

A little more than a half hour into the debate — around the time Beto O’Rourke answered a question asked in Spanish about the photo of a father and daughter drowning in the Rio Grande while trying to migrate — the president broke his silence with one word: BORING!

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

He didn’t stop there. When there was a technical issue involving microphones just after the beginning of the second half of the debate, he called two of the hosts of the debate, NBC and MSNBC, a “FAKE NEWS Organization.”

Trump also said they should be ashamed.