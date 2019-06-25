Retired Vegas detective seeking bail in son-in-law slaying

A retired Las Vegas police detective is seeking release from jail ahead of trial in what prosecutors describe as the execution-style murder of her former son-in-law at her home.

Pamela Bordeaux's defense attorneys point in court filings to commendations she received during three years in the U.S. Army and 23 years as a Las Vegas police officer.

They characterize the slain man, 32-year-old Sean Babbitt, as mentally ill and a self-described danger to his ex-wife and their 3-year-old son, and note he was allowed weekly one-hour supervised visits.

Bordeaux is 55 and also uses the last name Schoening. Her attorneys cast the killing as self-defense.

Prosecutors say Babbitt was unarmed when Bordeaux shot him 10 times April 22.

They say Bordeaux poses a risk to Babbitt's family if she's freed.