State employees could receive cash for budget savings ideas

Connecticut state employees will soon have a financial incentive to point out wasteful spending in their agencies.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has signed legislation creating a new rewards program for workers who suggest savings exceeding $10,000. In return, an employee will receive a 5% payment of the estimated savings, up to $10,000.

The new law takes effect on October 1. State agencies have until November 1 to designate a program coordinator.

Not all suggestions will result in a payout for workers. The bill identifies things like deferred maintenance, personal grievances or complaints or an individual employee's compensation on the list of ineligible savings suggestions.

Also, ideas that conflict with state or federal law or duplicate a suggestion from another employee are among the types of suggestions ineligible for the payment.