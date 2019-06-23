Long prison sentences upheld in McPherson County killing

The Kansas Supreme Court has refused to shorten the time a man will spend in prison over a November 2014 murder in McPherson County that authorities say he planned.

The court ruled unanimously Friday against Samuel Darrah of McPherson. He pleaded no contest to charges including first-degree murder and attempted aggravated kidnapping in the stabbing of James Croft.

Authorities said Darrah plotted Croft's murder because he had given Croft $3,200 to buy drugs and Croft did not supply them. A friend of Darrah's stabbed Croft.

The trial-court judge sentenced Darrah to 25 years to life for murder and to eight-plus years for kidnapping and ordered the sentences served one after the other. Darrah said he should serve them at the same time.

The Supreme Court called the judge's action reasonable.