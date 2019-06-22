Preservationists try to save old arsenal, hospital site

Preservationists are trying to save a more than 200-year-old site in southwest Alabama that was once both a military installation and a hospital.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has recognized the Mount Vernon Arsenal and Searcy Hospital as one of the nation's most endangered places.

Officials are trying to develop a plan and raise money to save the area, which is located north of Mobile.

The arsenal was established in the early 1800s, and many of those buildings remain. Apache leaders including Geronimo were interred there in the late 1800s.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The facility became a mental hospital for African Americans in 1900s when Alabama was racially segregated by law. It was integrated decades later and closed in 2012.

About 40 buildings remain at the site, but many are deteriorating.