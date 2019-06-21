Metro chair announces resignation, says he violated ethics

The chair of the Washington, D.C., transit authority has announced his resignation hours after a legal memo became public and verified that he violated board ethics.

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Chair and District Councilman Jack Evans on Wednesday acknowledged he violated the ethics code by not disclosing a conflict of interest that netted him at least $50,000 a year from a local company. He previously denied any wrongdoing.

The board's ethics committee drew ire this week for not keeping written meeting minutes. It also didn't produce a formal, written report of its findings on Evans, whose relationship with private clients is under federal investigation. Committee Chair Clarence Crawford later approved the release of an outside law firm's confidential memo on the probe that said Evans knowingly violated board ethics.