Tennessee interim commerce and insurance leader sworn in

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has sworn in a new interim commissioner of commerce and insurance.

The state Department of Commerce and Insurance tweeted out a photo of Carter Lawrence taking the oath of office this week.

Lawrence previously served as deputy commissioner for the department's administration and its Division of Regulatory Boards.

The Williamson County native has law degree and an MBA from the University of Tennessee.

The department announced last month that Julie Mix McPeak would leave the commissioner post on June 14 to head into the private sector. McPeak was first appointed commissioner by Gov. Bill Haslam in 2011.