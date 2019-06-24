Who is Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell?

Swalwell: Ending gun violence will be a top priority Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell said on June 21, 2019 during a NALEO forum that his top priority would be to end gun violence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic presidential candidate Eric Swalwell said on June 21, 2019 during a NALEO forum that his top priority would be to end gun violence.

When Eric Swalwell takes the debate stage Wednesday night, he is likely to bring up the signature issue he has championed for years as a member of Congress: an aggressive plan to end mass shootings and gun violence.

It may have particular resonance in South Florida, where Swalwell has worked with March for Our Lives student organizers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland to lobby for stricter federal regulations and ways to ban or buy back “15 million assault rifles.” But the 38-year-old congressman from deep-blue California’s East Bay still needs a lift out of the crowd of candidates.

If he can’t get one, he has acknowledged, he may drop out before the first primaries and caucuses early next year.

Raised in California as the oldest of four boys, Swalwell briefly went to college in North Carolina on a soccer scholarship before an injury two years in prompted him to transfer to the University of Maryland, College Park. He attended UMD’s law school in Baltimore, before returning to northern California to practice in Oakland as a prosecutor for the Alameda County District Attorney.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It didn’t take long for Swalwell to seek public office: He swiftly ran, and won a two-year term on his city council before deciding to challenge then-Rep. Pete Stark, a nearly 40-year Democratic incumbent, for his U.S. House seat in 2011. Under newly changed California election laws that advanced the top two vote-getters in any primary to a general election, Swalwell narrowly unseated Stark that November and has easily won re-election since.

In three terms in Congress, Swalwell has made his stance on gun safety his calling card. He has proposed a sweeping ban-and-buy-back plan for semiautomatic assault weapons, as well as more regulations on gun manufacturers and more restrictions on gun sales. But he has noted he has “no problem with people owning handguns,” according to a New York Times interview.

He also built relationships with some of the students who survived the Parkland shooting in 2018, including Cameron Kasky, who was his guest at the State of the Union address and has appeared with him in events since.

But like about a half dozen other members of Congress running, Swalwell’s polling and donations have been held back by a lack of name recognition and a wide field that will likely be winnowed substantially before the first state primaries and caucuses.





He told the Washington Post this month that he will quit to run again for his House seat if he is unable to qualify for further debates later this summer. A candidate who has announced for his seat has already said they will reconsider running if Swalwell decides to return.

About Eric Swalwell

▪ Current or most recent position: U.S. Representative from California, 6.5 years

▪ Other elected offices: Dublin City Council, 2 years

▪ Occupation: Prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

▪ Education: University of Maryland, bachelor’s degree and juris doctor.

▪ Age: 38

▪ Residence: Dublin, Calif.

▪ Family: Wife Brittany, son Nelson

▪ Campaign website: https://ericswalwell.com/

▪ Fun fact: Swalwell is a prolific user of Snapchat — so much so that in 2016 a Hill reporter dubbed him the “Snapchat king of Congress.”

▪ On the issues: Health care, education, clean government, ending gun violence

Sources of biographical information: Eric Swalwell campaign site, San Jose Mercury-News, New York Times, Washington Post



