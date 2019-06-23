Who is Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro?

Julian Castro talks about his immigration plan Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro talks about his immigration plan on June 21, 2019, during the NALEO forum in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro talks about his immigration plan on June 21, 2019, during the NALEO forum in Miami.

Julián Castro, almost from the cradle, has literally grown up in politics.

Raised with his twin brother in Texas by a Chicana civil rights activist who herself sought public office, the 44-year-old former mayor and Obama administration Cabinet secretary has often recounted the in-the-barrio upbringing that helped shape his rise from San Antonio to Washington.

As he mounts his first run for the presidency, it is a tale he is reaching back to in his bid to replace President Donald Trump in 2020. Castro, the grandson of immigrants, is banking on both the story of his childhood and the lessons conferred by his early political career in Texas to counter Trump on the issue that perhaps has most defined his first term: immigration and the Mexico border.

Born in San Antonio’s West Side, one minute ahead of identical twin Joaquín, Castro’s childhood was marked by political rallies and speeches. His mother, Rosie, as a civil rights activist and a leader of the Chicano political party La Raza Unida, would take both sons — even when they were young enough to be in strollers — to the various events that were part of her political work, according to a Vogue profile.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rosie Castro also sought higher office herself, running in 1971 for a seat on the San Antonio City Council. She lost, though her son would eventually serve on it for four years before being elected mayor. (After he took office, he hung a La Raza Unida campaign poster with a picture of his mother by his desk.)

Julián and Joaquín would shadow each other throughout their early years. They were both student senators at Stanford, where they tied for the highest number of votes in their election. They went to Harvard Law together. After graduating, they also spent a few years as lawyers at a major lobbying law firm before striking out together with their own practice in 2005.

By then, Julián Castro was becoming a well-known name in San Antonio politics: In 2001, Castro was elected to the city council. (The following year, his brother would be elected to the state House, where he would serve five terms before being elected to Congress.) In 2005, Castro ran for mayor — with his mother helping manage his campaign — but lost by a few thousand votes to Phil Hardberger, a retired judge.

Castro, in the wake of the loss, opened up a new law firm with his brother. But four years later, he ran again for mayor and won in 2009. As mayor, he successfully pushed an initiative to increase the local sales tax to pay for an all-day pre-kindergarten program for low-income children and sought more development in downtown San Antonio.

He did not shy from making his stance clear on several social issues: Though he is a Roman Catholic, he is pro-choice and has been vocal for years on LGBTQ+ rights, becoming the first city mayor to lead the city’s Pride Parade, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The young mayor also began to enjoy a rising reputation on the national stage. Selected by then-President Barack Obama, he delivered a highly-regarded keynote speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, though he declined an offer to become transportation secretary when Obama was re-elected.

It was in his third term as mayor that he at last took up a second offer from Obama to become Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in 2014. There, he helped finalize rules for the 1968 Fair Housing Act and push a ban on smoking in public housing, according to the Express-News.

But Castro continued to have his eye on returning to elected office, He was floated as a potential running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race and toyed with — though ultimately rejected — running for Texas governor in 2018.

After Trump’s election, Castro began to test the waters for a presidential run: writing a memoir he had put on hold during his Cabinet term; flying to Iowa and New Hampshire, where the nation’s first caucus and primary are held; donating generously through his campaign committee to other candidates around the country.

Early in the year, Castro made his intentions to run official, saying he would prioritize a pathway to citizenship as part of his immigration platform and advocating for universal pre-kindergarten. He has also a policy on policing and law enforcement including standards for the use of force and a database of dismissed officers.

But as he struggles to vault past low polling numbers and donations, he faces the challenge of being winnowed in the early stages of the 2020 race. Among his rivals is another Texan seeking to counter the president on immigration and issues at the border: former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso.

If elected, Castro would be the nation’s first Hispanic or Latino president.

About Julián Castro

▪ Current or most recent position: Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 2.5 years

▪ Other elected offices: San Antonio City Council, 4 years; San Antonio mayor, 5 years

▪ Occupation: Lawyer

▪ Education: Stanford University, bachelor’s degree in political science and communications; Harvard Law School, juris doctor

▪ Age: 44

▪ Residence: San Antonio.

▪ Family: Wife Erica, children Carina and Cristián

▪ Campaign website: https://www.julianforthefuture.com/

▪ Small donors: $394,529.00 from small donors, 30% of all individual contributions (12/11/18 to 3/31/2019)

▪ Big donors: Has said he will take no PAC money in his presidential campaign.

▪ Fun fact: Castro’s twin brother, Joaquin, serves in the U.S. House of Representatives.

▪ On the issues: Drawing on his time leading HUD, Castro has advanced a three-part plan to address housing issues, as well as improve education, policing, immigration and ending lead exposure.

Sources of biographical information: Julián Castro campaign website, New York Times, San Antonio Express-News, Vogue, Slate, Texas Tribune