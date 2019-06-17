Vermont governor to sign burn bit registry bill

Gov. Phil Scott is signing a bill aimed at getting Vermont veterans who have served overseas to sign up on a national registry that tracks symptoms of those who have suffered from burn bit exposure.

Scott is signing the bill Monday at the Woody William Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Northfield. Those attending include Norwich University President Richard Schneider, Deputy Adjutant General Ken Gragg, members of the Legislature, representatives from Vermont's congressional delegation, members of the military, veterans and their families.