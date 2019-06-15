Governor to attend formerly all-night arts festival

Governor Phil Murphy is scheduled to attend a formerly all-night arts festival interrupted by gunfire last year in New Jersey's capital.

The Democratic governor and First Lady Tammy Murphy are scheduled to be at Trenton's Art All Night festival on Saturday evening.

Officials announced earlier that the festival, which showcases local art, music, food and films, will be shutting down from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. before continuing Sunday into the afternoon.

For the first time in the festival's 13-year history, the event will be fenced off and attendees will go through security.

The June 17 shooting last year left a suspect dead and 22 people injured last year. Authorities said it looked like neighborhood gang dispute. Officials said 1,000 people or more were in attendance at the time.