Alabama governor approves anti-voyeurism bill

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an anti-voyeurism bill.

The legislation signed Tuesday outlaws "upskirting." That's when a photo is taken up a women's skirt or blouse without her consent.

The bill sponsored by Republican state Sen. Clyde Chambliss makes it a misdemeanor to take an image without a person's consent. It becomes a Class C felony if the image is taken and then disseminated on social media or adult themed websites.