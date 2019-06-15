Trump declares disaster in 6 Vermont counties

President Donald Trump has made a disaster declaration for Vermont's Bennington, Essex, Orange, Rutland, Washington and Windsor counties for flooding in April.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says a preliminary assessment by the Federal Emergency Management Agency identified more than $2 million in eligible public infrastructure damage, more than double the minimum for a disaster declaration.

Heavy rains and snowmelt caused flooding that led to road closures, some evacuations and a rescue from a flooded parking lot.

The disaster declaration allows municipalities to receive 75% federal reimbursement for storm response and recovery.

Scott said the federal assistance will help municipalities rebuild roads and other infrastructure without experiencing a "long-term financial strain."