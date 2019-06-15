Texas sheriff’s deputy dies after found with head injuries

Authorities say a Texas sheriff's sergeant has died after being found in his car "with significant injuries to his head."

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn says Sgt. Keith Shepherd was found Friday night inside his personal car in a downtown Fort Worth parking lot. The parking lot is across from the county jail, where Sheriff's Department Chief of Staff David McClelland says Shepherd was assigned.

Deputies who found Shepherd initially reported that he had been shot, but Fort Worth police, who are leading the investigation, say there's no evidence that a shooting occurred. Authorities have not indicated how Shepherd suffered his injuries.

Shepherd had gone on break and colleagues searched for him when he didn't return.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Waybourn says Shepherd worked for the department for 19 years.