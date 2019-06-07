Evanchick confirmed to head up Pennsylvania State Police

This photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police shows PSP Col. Robert Evanchick. The state Senate this week of June 7, 2019, voted unanimously to confirm Col. Robert Evanchick to oversee the agency of more than 6,500 troopers and other employees. The 61-year-old Evanchick is a Wilkes-Barre native who has been with PSP since 1981. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP) AP

The man who's been serving as acting Pennsylvania State Police commissioner for more than a year is now in the job on a permanent basis.

The state Senate this week voted unanimously to confirm Col. Robert Evanchick to oversee the agency of more than 6,500 troopers and other employees.

The 61-year-old Evanchick is a Wilkes-Barre native who has been with PSP since 1981.

He's been a station and trooper commander, deputy operations commissioner and head of the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf made him acting commissioner in March 2018, to replace Col. Tyree Blocker after he retired.