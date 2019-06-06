National Politics

Pence heads to Pennsylvania to tour firm, speak to GOP crowd

The Associated Press

YORK, Pa.

Vice President Mike Pence is dropping in on the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania to tour a robotics maker and headline a state Republican Party fundraiser dinner.

Pence's Thursday visit comes as President Donald Trump's campaign is ramping up its re-election effort in a state where he scored a surprise 2016 win and delivered a crushing loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton. He's expected to tout the Trump administration's record in his first visit this year.

In the afternoon, Pence will tour York-based JLS Automation. Afterward, he'll head to suburban Harrisburg to speak to a state party dinner crowd.

Trump became the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Since then, Republicans have suffered a string of high-profile election losses in Pennsylvania, raising questions about whether Trump can win the state again.

