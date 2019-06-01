Contractors find human remains during Kailua-Kona sewer dig

Contractors digging new sewer lines for a Kailua-Kona neighborhood discovered human remains in a lava tube.

Hawaii County Environmental Management Director Bill Kucharski told West Hawaii Today archaeologists removed and relocated the remains. He says the burial council dealt with the situation.

Kucharski says the discovery shouldn't affect the timeline or the cost of the project in Lono Kona, an area residents call "Hamburger Hill."

He says the contractor, Nan Inc., switched to a different part of the project while the remains were taken care of.

He says cesspool waste was found in that lava tube as well as another one nearby.

Kona Councilwoman Rebecca Villegas hasn't heard constituents express concerns.

She says she's been assured that the remains were handled in a respectful manner.