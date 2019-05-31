N Carolina elections director, top lawyer exiting roles

The professionals in charge of protecting North Carolina's elections for more than five years are being replaced.

State elections director Kim Strach and top elections attorney Josh Lawson leave their jobs Friday.

Strach was ousted earlier this month from the job she's held since 2013. Strach was promoted to the job under Republican former Gov. Pat McCrory, but the elections board is now back in Democratic hands following lengthy litigation.

Lawson decided to quit when Strach was dumped. He's being succeeded by his deputy, Katelyn Love.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Strach and Lawson worked to increase election security and investigated wrongdoing by former Republican state Sen. Fletcher Hartsell and 9th Congressional District GOP candidate Mark Harris.

Strach previously oversaw campaign finance investigations of Democratic House Speaker Jim Black and former Democratic Gov. Mike Easley.