Brother of suspect in death of 15-year-old is shot by police

Chicago police say they fatally shot the brother of a man they believed was involved in the death of a 15-year-old.

Police originally said officers assigned to the fugitive apprehension task force shot to death a man suspected in the May 14 fatal shooting of Jaylin Ellzey. Police spokesman Sgt. Rocco Alioto says the man they believed was the suspect pulled a handgun while in a vehicle. The officers opened fire and hit the man, who was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The dead man wasn't immediately identified.

After checking fingerprints, it was determined the man fatally shot Tuesday was the brother of the alleged murder suspect. Alioto said police were investigating whether the man exchanged gunfire with the officers before he was shot. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted a gun was recovered from the scene.

A 29-year-old man in connection with Ellzey's death was arrested Sunday.