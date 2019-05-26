Woman, 71, killed and husband injured in attack in NYC home

Police say a husband and wife were stabbed in their Brooklyn home, and the attack killed the 71-year-old woman and left the 87-year-old man hospitalized.

The New York Police Department was investigating Sunday after the stabbing Saturday evening at a home on Garden Street, near the Bushwick neighborhood.

Officers found Maria Rodriguez with multiple stab wounds in her torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband was stabbed in the chest and slashed on his arms.

Investigators believe the attacker was known to the couple. No arrests have been made as yet.

Residents tell local TV stations that Maria Rodriguez was a kindly woman who fed birds in the neighborhood every morning.