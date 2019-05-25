Albuquerque police: 2 killed, 1 injured in 2-car wreck

Police say two people were killed and a third injured in a two-car wreck Friday night in northeast Albuquerque.

Officer Simon Drobik says those killed were rear-seat passengers in a car that collided with a car making a left turn from Alameda Boulevard onto Pan American Freeway.

Drobik says one of the drivers was injured and transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Cause of the crash was under investigation but Drobik says the driver of the car carrying the two people who were killed showed signs of impairment.

No identities were released.