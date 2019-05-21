Woman upsets Philadelphia’s 2-term sheriff in primary

Philadelphia's two-term sheriff, a target of several sexual harassment lawsuits, has been defeated in the city's Democratic primary by a woman who leads a city organization of black police officers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that former police Officer Rochelle Bilal held a nearly 20,000-vote advantage with more than 85 percent of returns in, a crushing defeat for Sheriff Jewell Williams.

Two former sheriff's deputies also sought the Democratic nomination for sheriff.

Over the past year it was revealed Williams has been the target of three sexual harassment lawsuits. Two were settled and one is pending. Williams denied all the allegations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No Republican sought the office but an independent could still challenge Bilal in the November general election.

The 61-year-old Bilal is president of the Guardian Civic League and secretary of the local NAACP chapter.