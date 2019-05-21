New congressman to be picked in heavily GOP district

Voters in a large swath of central and northern Pennsylvania are picking a new congressman to represent them in Washington.

Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are running in Tuesday's special election in Pennsylvania's heavily Republican 12th District. The winner will replace Republican Tom Marino, who resigned in January.

His two-year term goes through 2020.

Keller is a fifth-term state House member and one of its most conservative members, with a 90% lifetime rating by the American Conservative Union.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friedenberg is a lawyer and Penn State information technology instructor. He lost November's election to Marino by 32 percentage points.

The district covers all or parts of 15 counties, including Keller's home in Snyder County and Friedenberg's home in Centre County.