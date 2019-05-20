Portland drafts ordinance to crackdown on short-term rentals

Portland's mayor is planning to introduce an ordinance that would force online short-term rental companies like Airbnb to take down unpermitted rentals.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the proposed crackdown in Oregon's largest city follows a federal court ruling in March that dealt a legal blow to Airbnb's long-held position that it is not responsible for policing unpermitted listings on its site.

Portland's revenue division has been trying to reach a voluntary agreement with the company for more than a year over unpermitted rentals.

The city says Airbnb's latest offer represented a step backward, so it is preparing to try a tougher tactic: an ordinance that goes after Airbnb's profits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The draft ordinance would prevent Airbnb from collecting booking fees on unpermitted rentals in Portland.

It's modeled after a similar ordinance in Santa Monica, California, that was recently upheld by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Airbnb