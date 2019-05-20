Fight erupts at conference of local California officials

Authorities say a fight erupted during a weekend conference of local government officials from throughout California.

The incident, in which one person was apparently knocked unconscious, occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa in the city of Indian Wells.

Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez tells the Los Angeles Times seven people were involved in an altercation and physical battery, and one person was hospitalized for minor injuries, but there were no arrests.

City of Commerce Mayor John Soria said in a statement he went to defuse a potential conflict between two City Council colleagues and found one on the ground apparently unconscious and the other standing nearby with a facial injury.

Soria said he and the latter councilman were then attacked from behind.