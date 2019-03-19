Gov. Lujan Grisham vows to fight any ‘consent decree’ on ed

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham highlights accomplishments by lawmakers at the close of a 60-day legislative session on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her offices in Santa Fe, N.M. The Democrat-led New Mexico Legislature approved a $7 billion spending plan that raises spending on low-income students, teacher pay and infrastructure. Major policy reforms ran the gamut from new subsidies for renewable energy to background checks on gun sales and a minimum wage increase. Morgan Lee AP Photo