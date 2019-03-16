Correction: Shooting-Teen Killed story

In a story March 15 about the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl, The Associated Press reported erroneously that two 17-year-old boys are scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court next week. They're scheduled to appear in court March 26.
A corrected version of the story is below:
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a pair of 17-year-old boys will have Juvenile Court hearings later this month to face charges in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.
Toledo police say a social media dispute led to a fight and a shooting Monday that killed Alexia Carey. Her grandfather was grazed by a bullet.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
A prosecutor tells The Blade newspaper that investigators think several people fired shots, and it's not clear if either of the two teens who have been charged fired the fatal shot. The teens are scheduled to appear in court March 26 to face the juvenile equivalent of felonious assault charges.
Prosecutors say charges against more people could be filed.
Carey was a student at Northwood High School near Toledo.
Comments