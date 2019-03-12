Judge: Jailers in Phoenix opened terror suspect’s legal mail

This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections shows Thomas Orville Bastian, who has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges in what authorities say was a 2016 plot to make an explosive device that would be set off in the prison where he was serving a life sentence for murder conviction. Last week, a judge ruled that the sheriff's office in metro Phoenix violated Bastian's rights by opening his privileged legal mail while he was in jail and sharing them with other law enforcement authorities. (Arizona Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP