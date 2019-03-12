West Virginia mayor to resume annual neighborhood walks

The mayor of a West Virginia city is resuming his annual neighborhood walks in an effort to motivate residents to become more active.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams plans to kick off his "Walks with the Mayor" series on March 18 in the city's Westmoreland neighborhood.
The city says in a news release the community walks began in 2015. Williams and police, fire and public works department representatives have since walked through each of the nine city council districts at least seven times.
The Huntington area drew widespread attention a decade ago for being at the bottom of more than a half-dozen federal health measures, including residents with obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
Williams says his walks are a great way to listen to residents' concerns about improving neighborhoods.
