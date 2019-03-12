Fundraiser to issue refunds over team hotel stay

The organizer of a fundraising campaign to help New York state college swimmers stay in North Carolina for a national competition says he will issue refunds.
The GoFundMe campaign raised about $7,000 to allow 10 athletes from State University of New York at Geneseo stay near the competition despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ban on non-essential state-sponsored travel to North Carolina.
But Cuomo's office says the team would have to stay outside of North Carolina regardless of who paid for the hotel.
The Democrat & Chronicle reports that fundraiser organizer Clint Sugnet said Sunday donors will be able to request refunds.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned state-funded travel to North Carolina after lawmakers there voided a local ordinance enabling transgender people to use restrooms based on their gender identity.
