RI street renamed for 100-year-old Portuguese Social Club

Rhode Island politicians and Pawtucket residents gathered in the city over the weekend to mark the renaming of a street for a venerated social club.
Pawtucket's Water Street was rechristened Portuguese Social Club Way on Saturday, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was present to speak. The Providence Journal reports the event commemorated the club's 100th anniversary and mentioned some of its most high-profile visitors, including former First Lady of Portugal Maria Barroso and former President Bill Clinton.
Portuguese Social Club General Assembly President Jorge Ferreira says the group was founded a century ago in Rhode Island to help Portuguese immigrants keep touch with their heritage.
Whitehouse says the organization has an "outstanding history" of hospitality and solidarity in Rhode Island.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments