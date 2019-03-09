Ex-New Mexico lawmakers now lobbyists raising eyebrows

FILE - In this March 21, 2015, file photo, then-Rep. Debbie Rodella, D-Espanola, examines a proposal during a state capital funding debate on the New Mexico House floor at the Capitol in Santa Fe. Rodella, a Democrat who represented Espanola until she lost her seat in 2018, is one of a few former officials who were public servants last session and lobbyists this year, in 2019. Russell Contreras AP Photo