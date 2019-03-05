DC councilman under ethics investigation over resource use

A Washington, D.C., city councilman is under investigation for pitching proposals to lobbyists and leveraging his influence as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority chair and city's longest-serving lawmaker.
WMATA spokesman Dan Stessel tells The Washington Post that the agency's board directed its ethics officer on Monday to investigate Councilman Jack Evans.
Records say Evans emailed law firms that lobby District officials and argued they should employ him for his ability to cross-market his relationships and influence. A federal grand jury is also investigating Evans and legislation that he promoted in 2016 that would've benefited a company.
Council Chairman Phil Mendelson says using council resources for personal gain is inappropriate. He says the council must meet with its lawyer and Evans before responding.
Evans declined the newspaper's request for comment.
