House prepares to expand obstruction probe

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., questions Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as he appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Emboldened by their new majority, Democrats are undertaking several broad new investigations into President Donald Trump and setting the stage for a post-Robert Mueller world. Nadler has helped lead the charge to pressure the Justice Department to release the full report by Mueller to the public. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo