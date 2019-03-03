Bills on Nevada water officer powers draw critics to hearing

Proposed laws to give Nevada's top water officer more flexibility in water rights disputes drew a groundswell of opposition in their first airings in the state Legislature.
Farmers, conservationists and American Indians from Nevada and Utah turned out against two bills, with no one speaking in support, during hearings Wednesday before the Assembly Committee on Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports the critics fear the measures would let the state engineer direct more water toward cities at the expense of rural valley environments.
The bills are backed by the Division of Water Resources.
One would let the state engineer resolve water rights conflicts through so-called 3M agreements — monitoring, management and mitigation.
The other would give more options to resolve conflicts about underground and surface water.
