Florida Bar investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz’s social media comments about Michael Cohen

The Florida Bar has opened an investigation into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz for a menacing social media post Tuesday aimed at Michael Cohen just as the former lawyer for President Donald Trump was set to testify before Congress.
Gaetz, a Panhandle Republican, is a lawyer and member of the Florida Bar.
“The Florida Bar is aware of the comments made in a tweet yesterday by Rep. Matt Gaetz,” spokeswoman Francine Andía Walker, “and I can confirm we have opened an investigation.”
Andía Walker could not provide other details on Gaetz’s case, but said: “If rules have been violated, the Florida Bar will vigorously pursue appropriate discipline by the Florida Supreme Court. The Florida Bar takes its responsibility of regulating lawyer conduct very seriously.”
Gaetz’s congressional office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday in a marathon hearing about his relationship with Trump, the Trump organization and alleged illegal acts he carried out on behalf of Trump when the Republican was running for office.
On the eve of his appearance, Gaetz tweeted at Cohen: “Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot ...”
The Tweet immediately drew a rebuke from legal experts, who compared the post to intimidation of a witness. Walter Schaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics replied to Gaetz’s Tweet with the federal statute for tampering with a witness.
Schaub accused Gaetz of “witness intimidation.”
Gaetz, R-Fort Walton Beach, said Tuesday night that he “should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry.” However, he maintained that he was not attempting to threaten Cohen.
The apology followed a reminder posted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to “be mindful that comments made on social media or in the press can adversely affect the ability of House committees to obtain the truthful and complete information necessary.”
Despite the apology, Gaetz remained critical of Cohen, retweeting an interview in which he suggested Cohen would lie to Congress about his work for Trump.
During Cohen’s testimony, Gaetz, who is not a member of the House Oversight Committee, could be seen talking with another Republican who was on the committee. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, suggested during the hearing that the House Ethics Committee should investigate Gaetz and “possibly, him being referred for criminal prosecution.”
Gaetz is one of Trump’s top Congressional allies and he boasts that he often has the president’s ear. He has earned Trump’s attention through frequent Fox News appearances, where he’s a provocative defender of his party’s leader.
The two-term congressman is a social media maven and an instigator who has operated under the assumption that no publicity is bad publicity. “The organizing principle of today’s politics is ‘stay interesting,’ ” he once told GQ magazine.
That theory has been tested in the past 24 hours.
