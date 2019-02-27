Authorities: Judge pleads guilty to charges including fraud

Authorities say a judge accused of stealing at least $100,000 from a former client has pleaded guilty in Ohio to related federal charges including mail fraud and making false statements to law enforcement.
A U.S. attorney's office news release said Mahoning County Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo, of Youngstown, also pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of structuring cash deposits. Court documents show a charge of making and subscribing a false tax return was dropped.
The indictment accused Vettori-Caraballo of stealing cash that was in a client's home when that client died in March 016.
Vettori-Caraballo was suspended as a judge in Mahoning County Court in 2018 after the charges were filed. She is scheduled to be sentenced June 13.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
A message seeking comment was left for Vettori-Caraballo's attorney.
Comments