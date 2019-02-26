Attorney general reviews church abuse claims in Rhode Island

Rhode Island's attorney general is reviewing allegations of possible abuses by Roman Catholic clergy in the state.
Democrat Peter Neronha said Tuesday he's concerned about the allegations, but he couldn't say what specific steps he may or may not take.
Neronha said he'll be asking state lawmakers to pass a bill to allow a grand jury to issue a report when a criminal indictment isn't returned.
A grand jury report last year in Pennsylvania found hundreds of abusive priests in the state. Catholic dioceses in more than two dozen states have named suspected abusers since then.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The Rev. Bernard Healey said Tuesday the Diocese of Providence is "completely committed to safety, justice and healing." The diocese plans to release the names of priests credibly accused of abuse later this year.
Comments