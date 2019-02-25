Mississippi House votes to limit landowners’ liability

The Mississippi House is advancing a bill that could limit the liability of landowners or property managers who are sued by people harmed on their property.
The House vote 74-39 Monday to pass Senate Bill 2901 , named the "Landowners Protection Act." The bill was held for the possibility of more debate.
Republican Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon, who is an attorney, argued for the bill. He says it would bring clarity to business owners.
Democratic Rep. Ed Blackmon, who is also an attorney, argued against the bill, saying it would create problems for people who are harmed.
Senators passed a version of the bill in early February. The House made some changes, and the two chambers must agree on a single version before the bill could go to the governor.
