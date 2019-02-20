GOP’s Byrne to challenge Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama in 2020

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2011 file photo shows former gubernatorial candidate Bradley Byrne at a news conference in Montgomery, Ala. U.S. Rep Bradley Byrne of Alabama announced Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that he is running for U.S. Senate in 2020. Byrne is the first Republican to announce in the race as the GOP tries to win back the Senate seat from Sen. Doug Jones. Phillip Rawls, File AP Photo