Daughter takes over seat of longest serving state senator

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

February 16, 2019 02:31 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

For nearly 40 years, state Sen. Hank Sanders of Selma was a fixture of the Alabama Statehouse.

Now, his daughter, Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, is taking his place representing Senate District 23.

Sanders, a Democrat, did not seek a 10th term in office. His daughter won the seat in the November election.

Sanders-Fortier says she wants to build on her father's legacy. She says education, sentencing reform and pushing for Medicaid expansion will be among her priorities.

Sanders' retirement comes as a number of long-serving African-American lawmakers stepped down or lost re-election bids.

Sanders said he has had no second thoughts about leaving office, because he believes his daughter will do a "better job" than he did.

