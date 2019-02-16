Daughter takes over seat of longest serving state senator

For nearly 40 years, state Sen. Hank Sanders of Selma was a fixture of the Alabama Statehouse.
Now, his daughter, Sen. Malika Sanders-Fortier, is taking his place representing Senate District 23.
Sanders, a Democrat, did not seek a 10th term in office. His daughter won the seat in the November election.
Sanders-Fortier says she wants to build on her father's legacy. She says education, sentencing reform and pushing for Medicaid expansion will be among her priorities.
Sanders' retirement comes as a number of long-serving African-American lawmakers stepped down or lost re-election bids.
Sanders said he has had no second thoughts about leaving office, because he believes his daughter will do a "better job" than he did.
