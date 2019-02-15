National Politics

State justices stay ruling against Confederate monument law

The Associated Press

February 15, 2019 07:55 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

The Alabama Supreme Court has stayed a judge's order that overturned a state law protecting Confederate monuments.

Justices on Friday granted the request of Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall said the law will remain in effect while the state appeals.

A judge last month ruled a 2017 state law barring the removal or alteration of longstanding historical monuments violates the free speech rights of local communities.

The Alabama attorney general's office is appealing the decision.

Alabama sued the city of Birmingham in 2017 after officials erected a wooden box that obscured the view of a 52-foot-tall obelisk honoring Confederate veterans.

