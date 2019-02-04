Trump campaign takes steps to prevent a challenge within GOP

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump points to a supporter as he departs a rally at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Miss. President Donald Trump’s campaign has launched a state-by-state effort to prevent an intraparty fight that could spill over into the general-election campaign. The initiative includes changing state party rules, crowding out potential rivals and quelling any early signs of opposition. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo